Are you interested in trying out for the Ava High School cheer team, dance team, or mascot?

If so, you and a parent are required to attend one of the following mandatory parent meetings.

The meetings are Monday, March 11, at 6 pm, Tuesday, March 12, at 5 pm, or Wednesday, March 13, at 4 pm.

All meetings will be held in Mrs. Lansdown’s room (Room #19) in the elementary.

If you have any questions, contact Mrs. Lansdown at 417-683-5450.