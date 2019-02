Charles Ray Cupp, 78 years, 6 month, 11 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on February 14, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO with his wife, Barbara by his side.

Charles was born August 3, 1940 in Steele, MO to Levi Charles and Alta Mae (Gary) Cupp.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO.