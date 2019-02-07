CBCO Blood Drive in Ava Feb. 12 

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) tries to maintain a three day supply of all blood types for this area.

According to the CBCO, the blood center has less than optimal inventory of all blood types, with the exception of type A positive. Recent winter storms and cold weather has likely had an impact on donations. Consequently, the CBCO strongly urges blood donors to give during this opportunity.

The CBCO will be in Ava on Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The facility will be set up in the Ava High School parking lot, on Jefferson Avenue.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program.

For more information about the CBCO, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.