Captain Mark G. Inman, Troop G Commanding Officer, Retires

Lieutenant Colonel Eric T. Olson, acting superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following retirement effective March 1, 2019:

Captain Mark G. Inman, commanding officer of Troop G, Willow Springs, MO, will retire after more than 28 years of dedicated service.

Inman was appointed to the Patrol July 1, 1990, as a member of the 63rd Recruit Class. Upon completing training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop G, Zone 5, Ozark and Douglas counties.

On September 1, 1994, he transferred to the Division of Drug and Crime Control, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, where he served as a criminal investigator. He transferred to Troop G, Zone 3, Shannon County, on July 1, 1997.

In September 1997, Inman was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Troop G, Zone 3. He was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Troop G, Zone 6, Howell and Oregon counties in 2001. On September 1, 2003, he transferred to Troop G Headquarters where he served as evidence officer. Inman was promoted to lieutenant on January 1, 2005, and remained at Troop G Headquarters.

On March 1, 2014 he was promoted to captain and named commanding officer of Troop G.

Captain Inman grew up in Springfield. He graduated from Glendale High School in 1979.

Inman earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo. in 1990. He graduated from the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership In Police Organizations training in 2013.

Capt. Inman and his wife, Sara J. (Scott), have three sons, Josh, Jeremy, and Jordan.