Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Feb. 6 – Wednesday evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill Austin welcomed everyone. We had a season of prayer for all our concerns.

Bro. Bill read 1 Corinthians 1. He had good thoughts on this scripture. It is good to remember and pray for each other. Praying for salvation, teaching them that Christ died for them. Preaching the Gospel is a job for everyone, not just through words, but in the way we live.

Good words and discussion on the scripture were read and shared.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth a good lesson.

Caney Church did not have morning service because of icy roads.

Sunday evening service began with singing praises to the Lord.

Pastor Bill Austin welcomed everyone. We had many concerns and lots to be thankful for. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer.

Bro. Jack Essary spoke for us Sunday evening from Psalm 92. He also used 1 Thessalonians 5:18. Are we thanking God for His blessings? If we do like David and strengthen ourselves, the blessing will come. Stop complaining and count your blessings instead.

God can and will bless us here, but he also will give us heavenly blessings.

A good message from the Word.

We had a time of testimony with Hi Lambeth and Janice Lafferty, praising the Lord.

Come be with us. You are welcome.