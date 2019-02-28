Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

22-2t

***

Folk Mountain Gospel with Don and Donna Mohl in concert Saturday, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. with a special feature beginning at 10:25 at Ava Seventh Day Adventist church.

24-1t

***

Ava Saddle Club will be meeting Monday, March 4th at 5 p.m. at the grounds to look the challenge course over. Potluck at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. Bring a covered dish. Everyone welcome!

23-2t

***

Sara Forhetz, news anchor with KY3, will be speaking at Evansdale Community Church, Sunday, March 10th at 11 a.m. (17 mi. east of Ava @C&Hwy. 14). Everyone welcome.

24-2t

***