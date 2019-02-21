Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

22-2t

***

Ava High School Band Boosters Zumbathon, Saturday, Feb. 23rd, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the MOCH in Ava. Vendors. Donations accepted. Proceeds benefit Ava High School Band.

22-2t

***

Happy Home Church Singing, Saturday night, Feb. 23rd at 6 p.m. Please notice the new beginning time. We hope to see you for some good fellowship.

23-1t

***