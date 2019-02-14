Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

The Douglas County Public Library will be closed, Monday, February 18, in observance of President’s Day.

***

Regular monthly meetings of the Ava Area Ambulance District board are the second Thursday each month. The February meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 14th, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

***

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

***

Four-mile hike at Little Sac Woods Conservation Area, Saturday, Feb. 16, 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m. Meet at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, bring a lunch and water bottle, and wear comfortable shoes. Ages 18-adult. Call 417-888-4237 to register.

***

Firearms Basic Care & Cleaning workshop at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, Saturday, Feb. 16, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Call for info: 417-742-4361.

***

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society will have their monthly meeting Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Museum. Everyone is welcome to attend.

***

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month, February 19th, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

***

Ozark Native Plant Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 19th at the Ozarks Regional Office of the Missouri Dept. of Conservation at 551 Joe Jones Blvd. in West Plains. Learn about identifying winter twigs and bring some for identification. Call 417-257-7544 for information. Everyone invited.

***

Ava High School Band Boosters Zumbathon, Saturday, Feb. 23rd, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the MOCH in Ava. Vendors. Donations accepted. Proceeds benefit Ava High School Band.

