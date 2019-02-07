Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

FREE Social Media Marketing Ava Small Business Symposium with the Small Business & Technology Development Center, Thursday, February 7th, 5:30-7:30pm at the Douglas Co. Veterans’ Memorial Association building, 400 Washington Ave. Ava, MO. Register via email: alicebarnes@missouristate.edu. Refreshments served.

Valentine’s Dance, Saturday, Feb. 9th, in Seymour at the YMCA, 315 Center Ave, 7-9:30 p.m. with Dave Perryman and the Country Revue; gift drawings.

Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel will meet for lunch Tuesday, February 12th at 11:30 in Gainesville at the Senior and Community Center on Highway 5 north of town. All Public School Retirees living in the area are invited to attend this meeting. This will be a time for eating, visiting, and finalizing plans for this years’ meeting.

Regular monthly meetings of the Ava Area Ambulance District board are the second Thursday each month. The February meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 14th, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month, February 19th, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

Ozark Native Plant Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 19th at the Ozarks Regional Office of the Missouri Dept. of Conservation at 551 Joe Jones Blvd. in West Plains. Learn about identifying winter twigs and bring some for identification. Call 417-257-7544 for information. Everyone invited.

