Burrely Loftin Is Candidate for Mayor

My name is Burrely Loftin, and I am excited to announce that I am running for Mayor of Ava.

I have lived, worked, and raised my family in this community. I am proud to have served over 20 years in city government, most recently as a city councilman. As councilman, I have gained a deep understanding of the intricacies of city government and I believe this experience prepares me well for mayor.

It is my goal to see our community prosper in the years to come. We can do this by focusing on the things that are most important to the citizens and businesses in our community. Please know that my door will always be open to hear your thoughts, concerns and ideas that will keep Ava moving forward.

It would be an honor to serve as your next Mayor. I would appreciate your support on April 2.

