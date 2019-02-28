Breedon – Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

Feb. 17 – Pastor Cub Lafferty began service with the reading of Psalms 126. Jessie Lafferty dismissed to classes with prayer.

The children’s lesson was from Mark 1:29-31. Jesus heals Peter’s mother-in-law.

The adult class studied 1 Corinthians 4-6. James Lafferty asked the blessings on the offering and Darrell Hampton and Jacelyn Terry and Lyrah Morgan collected the offering.

After congregational singing, Jessie Lafferty preached the message from Mark 5:25-34. Jesus said, “Who touched my clothes?” He knew someone with faith had been healed.

The invitation was given for anyone in need and Judy Willis sang.

Ronnie Thomas closed the service in prayer and asked the blessing on the meal that we were about to share before the ordination service for Jessie Lafferty.

At 2:00 we began the ordination service with congregational singing.

The ministers present for the ceremony were Cub Lafferty, Jerry Loveland, James Lafferty, and Lee Hampton.

James Lafferty preached a message that blessed the newly ordained Jessie and Ashley Lafferty and all who were present.