Breedon – Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

Pastor Cub Lafferty began service with the reading of Psalms 120. Wilma Hampton dismissed to classes with prayer.

The children’s lesson was from Luke 2:40-49. The child, Jesus, grew and gained strength in spirit, filled with wisdom. The adult class studied from 1 Corinthians 1-3. Questions were answered and seven new questions were asked to be found for next week.

Evelyn Harper asked the blessing on the offering and Darrell Hampton and Jacelyn Terry collected the offering.

After congregational singing, Pastor Cub preached the message from Ephesians 2:1-22.

The invitation was extended and the service concluded with the announcements of our Friday night singing, which will be this Friday, Feb. 8th, at 7 p.m. and an ordination service for Jessy Lafferty next Sunday after dinner.