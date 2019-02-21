Branson’s Fritz’s Adventure and Cherish Kids Host Foster, Adoptive Children and Families for Day of Fun

Fritz’s partners with adoption and foster care ministry for second annual Cherish Kids Day

BRANSON — Fritz’s Adventure, a dynamic, indoor family adventure facility, and Cherish Kids, a foster care and adoption ministry, hosted community members at the second annual “Cherish Kids Day at Fritz’s Adventure” Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

During the event, 293 foster and adopted children experienced Fritz’s Adventure free of charge, and foster and adoptive families and those interested in foster care and adoption enjoyed a special admission rate. A portion of all proceeds from the event were donated to Cherish Kids in support of their mission to find loving homes for all displaced children across the U.S.

Cherish Kids also hosted an informational meeting for families interested in learning about foster care and adoption during the event, and 29 community members attended the meeting.

“It was an honor to team up with Cherish Kids, an organization that is truly making a difference in the lives of our community’s children,” said Jake Schenk, general manager of Fritz’s Adventure. “We hope everyone had an amazing time adventuring and exploring our facility, and it was a joy not only to host a day for kids who have faced so many challenges to just be kids, but also to raise awareness for the need for foster families in our community.”

Cherish Kids seeks to improve the quality of life for displaced and orphaned children, and the nonprofit organization is on a mission to find homes for the 13,000 children in foster care in Missouri. Cherish Kids began its involvement in Branson and Taney County in response to the great need for foster families in the area.

“Fritz’s Adventure has provided a great opportunity to raise awareness, funding and provide support to Cherish Kids’ efforts in the Branson area,” said Marla Lucas, director of Cherish Kids. “Cherish Kids is overwhelmed by the generous hearts of the leadership and staff of Fritz’s Adventure. Their desire to lift the arms of the community, especially families caring for foster and orphaned children, is a testament to the character of their organization. They have truly exemplified the model of a local business doing what they can do to help the foster care epidemic in the United States. Providing an awesome event for our families to bond and show love to children in need… Cherish Kids is beyond blessed by this relationship and thankful to support such an incredible business.”

Learn more about Fritz’s Adventure online at fritzsadventure.com, and learn more about Cherish Kids online at cherishkids.org.