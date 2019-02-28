Branson Con Inaugural Cosplay Contest March 9

BRANSON, Feb. 18 –– With over $5,000 in cash and prizes, no cosplayer is going to want to miss out on their chance to participate in Branson Con’s inaugural Cosplay Contest.

The Cosplay Contest will feature four categories for cosplayers to enter, including Novice, Master, Youth and Exhibition. These categories are created to give every cosplayer, regardless of their age, skill or cosplay knowledge a fair chance at taking home the gold!

The Novice Category is for cosplayers who have little experience in costuming and have never won a prize in a cosplay contest. The Master Category is the advance level. Cosplayers with experience in costuming or that have won awards for costuming in the past will be entered into this category. The Youth Category will feature cosplayers who are 18 and under that have written consent from a parent or guardian to compete. And finally the Exhibition Category is for any cosplayer who did make their own or made less than 50% of their costume.

“The cosplay community has grown to become a mainstream event at most comic cons, and is one of the largest communities in the convention world,” said Branson Con President Andrea Smith. “Professional cosplayers can spend months preparing their costumes and take great pride in their art form.”

Branson Con is excited to have four industry professionals and cosplay celebrities attending our inaugural convention as special guests, who have also volunteered to serve as our Cosplay Contest Judges: Bruce Holt, AZ Powergirl Cara Nicole, Baroness Von T Cosplay and Jen Greeley.

Cosplayers are encouraged to bring photos of the construction process of their costume or props to show judges during pre-judging. Cosplayer’s dressed as lesser known or original characters are also encouraged to bring photos or a brief description of their character. Judges may also get very up close and personal while judging and may ask to touch a cosplayers costume or hold one of their props.

“Branson Con is thrilled to be able to offer over $5,000 in cash prizes for our cosplay contest, which is one of the largest cash prizes offered in the Midwest,” said Smith. “So we hope everyone will come out, even if it’s just to watch the contest and see all the amazing costumes!”

Our Cosplay Contest winners will be awarded as follows: Best in Show Grand Prize—$1,000; Master Level 1st Place—$500; Master Level 2nd Place — $300; Novice Level 1st Place — $500; Novice Level 2nd Place — $300; Best Exhibition — $500; Best Youth — $250; Judge’s Choice — $500 Prize Pack.

Cosplay Contest sign up begins on site when con opens Saturday, March 9th and ends at 4 p.m. that day. Sign ups will be at the information booth inside the con by the Auto Museum exhibit.

Pre-judging will run from 1:30 to 5 p.m. The contest begins at 7 p.m. at the main stage and will be Emceed by My100.1’s Morning Show Host and On-Air Talent Josh Grisham.

Additional Cosplay Contest rules and information can all be found at bransoncomiccon.com. Questions can be asked by emailing info@bransoncon.com.