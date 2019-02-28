With great sadness the family of Boyd Mallonee announces that he was called home to be with the Lord on February 14th, 2019 in Ava, Missouri.

Boyd Mallonee was born December 24, 1929 in Foil, Missouri to parents Lester Mallonee and Myrtle (Stone) Mallonee. He moved with his family to Red Oak, Iowa where he met the love of his life, Della Marie Harrold. Their love was shared in marriage for 68 years, and to this Union they were blessed with two children, Sonya and Marty.

He proudly served his country in the Armed Forces during the Korean conflict. He started working for NGPL mowing lawns and rose through the positions from welding to electronic control engineer until he retired at age 55. Della supported him in all his endeavors.

He loved the church and his family. He dedicated his life to them, the community and many charitable organizations. Those he touched will always carry with them, his loving and caring spirit.

He was a talented musician, and shared his love of music with all the lives that he inspired. He was vastly talented across many stringed instruments and especially loved playing the guitar. He was an avid lover of the outdoors. Camping and fishing trips with his wife and family were among his favorite pastimes. He loved taking Della for rides on his Harley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Audie, Wayne, Billy Joe, and infant brother; sisters Thelma, Zelma, Audrie and Juanita; and great grandson Daniel Huff.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Della who was the wind beneath his wings; beloved daughter and spouse: Sonya and Cecil Huff; beloved son Marty. As well as grandchildren; Kim, Dustin, Carissa, and Andrew and wife Amanda. He was very proud of his great grandchildren; Dusty and Dakota Huff; Drew, Haden, Haley and Aria Mallonee. Many beloved nieces and nephews as well as a host of other relatives and friends will miss him dearly.

Memorial service will be conducted in Walnut Grove General Baptist Church, Ava at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019. Full Military honors will be provided by VFW #5593, American Legion Post 7112, and Lima Company Military Honors Guard. Dinner and fellowship following the service. Arrangement are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.