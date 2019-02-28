Black Oak – Donna Dodson

I will say of the Lord, he is my refuge and my fortress; my God; in him will I trust. Psalm 91:2

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Romans 8:31-39 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Quin Breeding took up the tithes and offerings.

AnnaBelle Johnson and Colt Little did the penny march for Camp Piland.

They sang Happy Birthday to Shirley Riley and me.

We enjoyed Norma Corpeling’s special song.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Mark 11.

We enjoyed a delicious birthday dinner. It sure was good to be back after missing two Sundays because of weather.

We will have Bible study Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. on John Chapter 3.

Please pray with us for all the bereaved, and Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Gary and Theta Nokes, Becky, Macee, Kevin Breeding, Kenny Adams, Vic Platt, Steven Johnson, Tiffanee Satterfield, John Little, Dara Strong and family, Ella Faye Mitchell, the Turley family, all who are sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, Camp Piland, and each other.

We had special singing, testimonies, and prayer Sunday evening.

We are thankful for our visitor and pray he will come back. May God bless you all this week.