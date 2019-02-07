Black Oak – Donna Dodson

He that is not with me, is against me. Luke 11:23

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read 1 Corithians 15:50-58 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings and Liviya Wharton did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Please pray with us for Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Pete & Helen Workman, Kenny Adams, Kenny Breeding, Kevin Breeding, Macee Breeding, Becky, Rob Rogers, Wilford Clayton, Euvenia Casady, Maddie, Ella Faye Mitchell, Virginia Parsley, Wanda Goss and family, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, and each other.

We enjoyed special singing from Wanda Goss and Norma Corpeling.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Revelations 21.

The children did a family tree and painted shells.

Sunday evening began with singing. We had good testimonies. Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Luke 21-26. Jesus said it is impossible to be neutral between Him and Satan. It’s black and white, good versus evil. Satan has power, but Jesus has more, so stay with Him. He used a good illustration of when you are saved, Satan is evicted from our heart and the Holy Spirit moves in. We need to let Him redecorate and make good changes. Be careful to not let Satan sneak back in. He is always watching for some small way to creep in. Stay close to God.

Jan. 27 – Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves. Philippians 2:3.

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 119:65-72 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Becky, Kenny Breeding, Kenny Adams, Wilford Clayton, Macee, John & Zanber Little and family, Steven Johnson, Tiffanee Satterfield, Denny Goss, Mike, Bobby and Angie Turley, Pete Turley, Pete and Helen Workman, Dara Strong & family, all sick, bereaved, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, Camp Piland, and each other.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Zoe Shull, AnnaBelle Johnson, and Braden Lansdown did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed special singing from Braden, Theta, Wanda, and Norma.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Exodus 15:1-3.

We enjoyed our delicious dinner for birthdays. We sang Happy Birthday to Pastor David and wish him many more.

Sunday evening, we were so blessed by the sweet Holy Spirit as we worshipped in songs, testimonies, poems, scripture, and prayer.

Please join us at Black Oak if you like small church, traditional worship.

May God bless you all this week.