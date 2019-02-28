Black Jack – Carol Murdy

Blackjack Church at Drury, MO enjoyed our time of worship and fellowship on this windy February 24, 2019. Opening scripture was Galatians 6:1-8. Prayer requests and special prayers around the altar preceded Sunday School.

Following worship, Pastor Vic Murdy preached his message “Fill the Void” based on Matthew 12:43-45 scripture. Unclean spirits are all around us, assigned to us much like God has assigned ministering angels to us. Paul preached that we wrestle not with flesh and blood but against the principalities, against the powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places” (Ephesians 6:12) Psalms 55 tells us that words of evil are smooth as butter. We may find that burdens of attacks from the enemy are our own fault. The devil flees when we submit ourselves to God (James 4). But a house that is empty (void) and that has been swept clean and garnished is one that invites occupancy. If left empty the enemy will return with seven more like him because there is nothing in the house to prevent his return. The owner of the house has failed to fill the house with thanksgiving, worship, the Word, song or an atmosphere of praise. The devil will flee if the house is submitted unto God and filled with things of God. Ephesians 5:19-20 describes how to do this. The owner also tends to the house by being careful what enters in through the eye and ear. God sees all and keeps a record. We cannot justify any program or activity that alters the bottom line of it being right or wrong in God’s eyes. Proverbs 6:16-18 details the things that God hates. How are you keeping your house?

All are invited to join us at l0:00 am for Sunday morning service. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. Please follow our church activities on Facebook. A video of the service today is posted there as well. Have a blessed week.