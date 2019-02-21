Black Jack – Carol Murdy

Feb. 3 – What a wonderful blessing of warmer weather we enjoyed today in comparison with the frigid cold of the last few days. Our service began with a prayer, and a reading from John 14 before prayer requests were taken. Special needs were prayed for around the altar before Sunday School.

The study of Matthew 6 continued through verse 15, with a review about alms giving as a requirement of righteousness. Prayer was the next subject of discussion. The Lord’s Prayer is an example of prayer components. (verse 9-13).

The youth discussed their lesson and sang a couple of songs before worship. Other special needs were prayed for around the altar before Pastor Vic Murdy preached from Acts 12 regarding the power of prayer and the cost of inactivity of prayer. He recounted the scripture when Herod had Peter arrested and jailed, those of the church began to pray “without ceasing” for Peter (verse 5) and yet were surprised when he knocked on their door and their prayers were answered. He offered some examples from World War II history of a nation’s effectual prayers. The agreement of corporate prayer is powerful. Luke 18:1 tells us that man ought always to pray and not to faint (to persevere).

Feb. 10 – We are thankful to God to have minimal ice this morning which allowed for a time of fellowship and worship at Blackjack Church this February 10, 2019. Following our opening prayer and the reading of Revelations 20:1-4, our prayer requests went before the throne of God.

The youth shared their study about the Good Shepherd and the lost sheep and sang a song. Following our worship time, Pastor Vic Murdy preached from Romans 1. God is love and He loves us. He is also our Father who expects obedience.

Please join us Sunday mornings at l0:00 am for service with dinner to follow. All are welcomed. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. Facebook features Blackjack Church events and a video of this service.