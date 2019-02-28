Bethel Fishing Team To Compete In Exclusive BassMasters College Classic

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel University Wildcat Bass Fishing duo of Garrett Enders and Cody Huff have been invited to compete on a national stage during the BassMasters College Classic.

The Bass Cats dynamic pair will compete against five other collegiate angling teams for a chance to win the BassMasters College Classic. Enders and Huff will compete on Sunday March 17th and weigh in on the nation’s biggest stage at the BassMasters Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The College Classic is a one-day invitational event held during the BassMasters Classic.

Cody and Garrett won the BassMasters College National Championship last year in Tahlequah, Oklahoma and finished in 2nd place in the FLW Nationals in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“This will be the biggest stage our guys will get to walk across this season”, said Coach Garry Mason. “Cody and Garrett have an opportunity to win one of the most coveted prizes in collegiate fishing during this invitational event. We are so very proud for them and their accomplishments which have helped to get them to this great event.”

Bethel Teammate John Garrett is the only other Wildcat Angler to have had the opportunity to weigh in on the BassMasters Classic stage as he won the College Classic Bracket in 2016 and fished the BassMasters Classic that year representing his Bethel Wildcat team.

The BassMasters Classic is considered the biggest and most prestigious Bass Fishing tournament in the nation and was created by Ray Scott in 1971.