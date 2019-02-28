Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Terri Hall, Norma Stillings, and Lisa Penn were guests in the home of Pastor Bob and Darlene Sorensen, Friday evening, where they enjoyed Pizza and then the movie, “Left Behind.”

Little Miss Khari Sorensen, the daughter of Luke and Shauna Sorensen, and granddaughter of Bob and Darlene Sorensen, celebrated her first birthday in Hope Arkansas, Saturday. Shauna sent pictures to Darlene. Darlene showed them to the church family on Sunday. Everyone loved seeing those pictures.

Lola Mayberry and Norma Stillings drove to Mansfield, Monday afternoon to play the piano and sing for residents at Rocky Ridge. The residents expressed their gratitude for the visit.

We may say that we believe in God, but do we “believe God” to the point that we accept his word as the being the final authority on everything. If we believe that God had the power and the intention to preserve his word forever as is promised in the Bible, then our King James Bible can be trusted to be profitable for all doctrine and practice.

If you believe the Bible is God’s preserved word, then you must believe it is the authority concerning marriage, salvation, death, and the future. The Bible teaches that marriage is the union of one man and one woman for life, that salvation comes of faith and not by works, that after death there will be a judgment, that Jesus is the final judge for the believers whose works will be judged for reward or loss, and that there is a literal eternal lake of fire reserved for all those who have not believed God.

The Ladies Bible Study will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 1, 2019. The discussion will be on what is read in Revelation 6.