Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Some of the planned events at Bethany Baptist Church were canceled during the last week due to the wintry mix of messy weather. We were happy to be in church Sunday morning and to come back again in the evening. There was ice on tree branches and grass, but the streets were clear.

The Pizza and Movie night was postponed to this Friday evening at the pastor’s house and the Ladies Bible Study is planned for March 1 at 2:00 PM.

Norma Stillings and her friends, Betty Moore and Julane Williams, attended the February 12 meeting of the Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel at the Gainesville Senior and Community Center. This meeting was mostly about visiting and eating, but program plans and committee appointments for 2019 were finalized at the meeting.

Norma hosted the meeting for Hospice Compassus Volunteers later, Tuesday afternoon. They had an in-service training on Family Dynamics. Every family faces changes when a member of the family is placed on Hospice and when a death has occurred. Volunteers need to be aware of how this may impact a family and be ready to help. Janean Miller, Hospice Volunteer Coordinator brought the in-service.

Norma visited both Ava Place and the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center last week. She was at the Heart of the Ozarks, Thursday for the Valentine Family Dinner. It was good to see so many family members come in to eat and have nice visits with their folks. There were also sad hearts for some there who had to say goodbye to a loved one that day. The presence of loved ones at the side of one who is departing is a great expression of love.

Pastor Bob Sorensen talked about “What happens when people really get saved.” He used Acts 2:41-47 as his text. What he pointed out was that when these new Christians “gladly received” the word of God, they immediately followed through with being baptized.