Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Feb. 3rd – Pastor and Darlene Sorensen made a trip to St. Louis Sunday afternoon in order to be there when Darlene’s father, Don Taschner, had a medical procedure. They spent time with him and with Darlene’s mother, Doris.

Jeff Corder brought the message, Sunday evening, in the absence of Pastor Sorensen.

Alan Stillings had a birthday last week and Tom Stillings is having one this Saturday; so Norma Stillings invited them to her house last Saturday for homemade pizza. They had a good time eating and visiting.

The ladies had their Bible Study last Friday. They are still studying the Book of Revelation. They read a chapter in Revelation and then several other sections of the Bible to get a better understanding of the things described there.

Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his Sunday morning message on, “How to fortify your mind.”

There is a battle between God on one side and the world, the flesh, and the devil on the other. That battle is for the control of your mind. The outcome is far better if we let God have the control of our thinking and doing. We should approach God with a thankful heart, and direct our thinking toward those things that are honest, pure, lovely, and of a good report. There will be no room for the bad if our thoughts are full of the good. Our minds can be used for good or for evil. God does not forsake when we make mistakes, but it is our choices that determine the outcome.

Feb. 11 – Norma Stillings hosted the Nubbin Ridge Homemakers, Friday, February 8. Those attending were Carol Loesch, Garnet Dolin, Missy Shay, and Geraldine Gray. They all made towel bunnies and there were two towel bears made after looking a couple of times at a tutorial on Missy’s smart phone. They did a lot of visiting and made plans for the upcoming meetings and projects this year. They plan to meet from 10:00 to 2:00 on the second Friday of each month with potluck at noon.

We were happy to have most of our regular church members back in church, Sunday morning and Sunday evening. We have had some very serious health issues keep some out of so many services not to mention the nasty weather. At any rate it was not a pretty day, but there was a very good spirit. We are praying daily for our people with health issues.

The Ladies will be having their Bible study this Friday at the church at 1:00 PM. All ladies are welcome to attend this Bible study.

Darlene Sorensen and Norma Stillings sang a special song Sunday morning. Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his message on “What is Real Love?” Too often people marry without a good understanding of what real love is. Real love will endure through the years and through many hardships. We can look at Jesus to see the best example of real love. Jesus was willing to lay down his life for those he loved.

Jesus loved us and his love is never ending. He gives us eternal life and eternal love. What a beautiful example of love!