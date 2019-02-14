Bennett Spring State Park Hosts Annual Bird Count Feb. 15-17

JEFFERSON CITY –– Come to Bennett Spring State Park and participate in the annual citizen-science bird count project supported by the National Audubon Society from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 15-17. Enjoy one of six trails within the park while documenting the different kinds of birds you see. Several of the park’s trails have the special designation and signage of being “Great Missouri Birding Trails.”

Before hitting the trails, come to the nature center and look at various taxidermy birds and song bird nests on display. Park staff will be present with identification books to assist in the learning process of how to identify unknown birds. After completing your bird count, stop back by the nature center to warm up and add your information to a group tally board.

Bring a camera and enter your Bennett Spring State Park bird photo in the online contest at gbbc.birdcount.org/.

Bennett Spring State Park is on 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925.

For more information about Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.