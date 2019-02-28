Bella Vista Mother To Appear in National Campaign for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

(FEB. 19) – Bella Vista resident Mary Schmid will be one of the 29 people featured in a new PSA in Times Square this March for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Schmid lost her daughter to colorectal cancer and is an awareness ambassador for Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), the country’s leading advocacy organization focused on colorectal cancer policy and research.

Colon and rectal cancers (colorectal cancer) make up the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among men and women combined. Sixty percent of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented with screening. Schmid has dedicated a year of volunteer time to Fight CRC to raise awareness about the importance of screening using her story in an effort to save lives.

“My daughter was so happy when she was chosen to be an ambassador. She wanted to share her story, spread the message of never too young, raise awareness and raise funds for research. I feel like she has passed the baton to me to carry on the work she was unable to finish,” said Schmid.

Her story is one of many stories launching the annual March Colorectal Cancer Awareness campaign, a movement uniting the over one million survivors of colorectal cancer and their loved ones to get behind a cure and prevent future cases with screening.

“Each year we select a group of ambassadors to represent our community of over one million survivors four our March Colorectal Cancer Awareness campaign. Each year, our group of ambassadors bravely rally to raise awareness for this disease,” said Anjee Davis, president of Fight CRC. “We hope their stories resonate with the over 30 million people 50 and over who have NOT been screened. And compel them to talk to their doctor about their screening options.”

To join Fight CRC’s awareness efforts this March, visit getbehindacure.org to sign the petition to make sure everyone has access to screening. Supporters can also get involved by taking a #StrongArmSelfie and sharing it on social media.

