Beef and Forage Seminar To Be Held in  Mountain Grove on March 7

A Beef and Forage Seminar will be held at the Mountain Grove Senior Citizens facility on Thursday, March 7. Registration begins that evening at 5:30 p.m. with a meal following. Pre-paid registration is required by February 27, and the cost is $10 per person.

The Mountain Grove Senior Citizens building is located at 700 East State Street, Mountain Grove, Mo.

The program will highlight the following two speakers:

Donna Brandt, Research Specialist, MU Soil Health Assessment Center, “Soil Health in Missouri Grasslands”

Brandt’s presentation will offer a definition and discussion of soil health in differing soils and under different land uses. She will also address the benefits of promoting soil health, and management techniques to promote soil health in grasslands.

Dr. Scott Brown, MU Ag Economist, “What do the Economics Say About the Right Time to Retain Ownership of Your Cattle?”

Brown’s presentation will deal with historical movements in fed cattle, feeder cattle and feed prices to examine times when it has made economic sense to feed cattle as well as times when it did not. He will discuss risk management strategies to reduce the volatility in returns to feeding cattle. He will also focus on the importance of how cattle grow and the quality characteristics relative to the profitability of feeding cattle by looking at data from MU’s Thompson Research Center cow herd.

The pre-paid registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 27.

To register, please call 417-349-4134 or email: wrightco@missouri.edu or registration information may be mailed to:

University of Missouri Extension

608 East State Street

Mtn. Grove MO 65711

After the Feb. 27 deadline, the cost to attend the seminar increases to $15 per person.

The Wright County Extension Center is a funded through a unique partnership with the University of Missouri, Wright County Commission, and City Of Mountain Grove.