Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich & Connie Opeka

An Amazing Thought – Back in 1964 a man named Roy Pendleton wrote a song titled “Are You Ready for Jesus to Come?” At that time I was in my late teens, growing up in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois, and though I had no idea who Roy Pendleton was, I dearly loved this beautiful and meaningful hymn. Years later, after I had married and moved to Conroe, Texas, I was attending a church that had a mural over the baptistry that had been painted by none other than “uncle” Roy Pendleton. This was in the 1980’s and by now his song was hard to find, but uncle Roy and his song were still well known and loved in the Adventist community. Fast forward to last week, January 26, 2019 here in Ava Missouri. Our sermon title and our closing song for that day were both “Are You Ready for Jesus to Come?”

Elder Mel Cline was our speaker, and he spoke to us about how Biblical Prophecy unites the past and the future. He reminded us that we must be ready, loyal and devoted to God, who has entrusted us with His most anticipated message, the imminent return of Jesus Christ to this earth to take His people home with Him.

Elder Cline reminded us that although we see wars and rumors of war, famines, pestilence, unrest all around us we must not fear, but instead look up, because God has provided us with a road map of prophecy to guide us. When there is doubt or fear of the future we must lift each other up in prayer. We must be faithful and study to understand God’s Word so that we can be a witness to those around us.

What does God’s Word tell us about the times we are living in? Matthew 24:24 tells us “there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.” Zephaniah 2;3 says “Seek ye the LORD, all ye meek of the earth, which have wrought his judgment; seek righteousness, seek meekness: it may be ye shall be hid in the day of the LORD’S anger.” Daniel 12:1 speaks of deliverance: “… and there shall be a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation even to that same time: and at that time thy people shall be delivered, every one that shall be found written in the book.”

How do we become God’s people? 2 Timothy 2:19 tells us “…The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.” And 2 Corinthians 3:18 says “But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.” We must behold Him in order to become like Him. Are you? Am I? Are we ready for Jesus to come?

We closed our service by singing Roy Pendleton’s song. Despite the passing years, the impact of its words remains the same. If you look it up online you can find the lyrics, the chords and several music videos of the song by different artists. You won’t find much information about Roy Pendleton out there, but that is as it should be. He would want you to look at the words of his song and see Jesus instead.

I would like to share with you the words of the chorus:

Are you ready for Jesus to come?

Are you faithful in all that you do?

Have you fought a good fight;

Have you stood for the right:

Have others seen Jesus in you.

Are you ready to stand in your place?

Are you ready to look in his face?

Can you look up and say, “This is my God!”

Are you ready for Jesus to come?

Jan. 26, by Connie Opeka – An Amazing Fact – Did you know that children are not the only people who can be adopted? In fact, in most states, adults (persons who are 18 years or older) may also be legally adopted.

We had a good turnout, considering the weather and that so many of our people come from miles in all directions from Ava. Perhaps, it was because Ava Treasure Seekers, our Pathfinder and Adventurer Clubs, had a special program scheduled where they led out in every aspect of our worship service. They marched in uniform carrying the flags – the US flag, the Christian flag, the Pathfinder flag, and the Adventurer flag. The youngest club member, 5 year-old Adriana Gantt, carried the Bible for which they also had a pledge. Sam Esquilla TLT (Team Leader in Training) led out in the pledges. Sam accompanied his sister on the guitar as Sarah sang a beautiful song during the offering. Jocelyne Eberhardt played a lovely song on the piano for special music. Julian Allen read the scripture reading, and club members took up the offering.

We are so thankful to have young people loving the Lord and willing to serve. We appreciate the leadership of Tim and Tara Esquilla, Susan Simon, and their helpers.

Elder Jim Porter delivered the message entitled “Adoption.” You have received the spirit of sonship. When we cry, “Abba! Father!” it is the Spirit himself bearing witness with our spirit that we are children of God. Romans 8:15, 16, RSV.

Says Paul: “Ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father.” . . .

“With the beloved John, I call upon you to “behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God.” What love, what matchless love, that, sinners and aliens as we are, we may be brought back to God and adopted into His family! We may address Him by the endearing name, “Our Father,” which is a sign of our affection for Him and a pledge of His tender regard and relationship to us. And the Son of God, beholding the heirs of grace, “is not ashamed to call them brethren.”

“All the paternal love which has come down from generation to generation through the channel of human hearts, all the springs of tenderness which have opened the souls of men, are but as a tiny rill to the boundless ocean when compared with the infinite, inexhaustible love of God. Tongues cannot utter it; pens cannot portray it. You may meditate upon it every day of your life; you may search the Scriptures diligently in order to understand it; you may summon every power and capability that God has given you, in the endeavor to comprehend the love and compassion of the heavenly Father; and yet there is an infinity beyond. Yet as we study the Bible and meditate upon the life of Christ and the plan of redemption, these great themes will open to our understanding more and more. And it will be ours to realize the blessing which Paul desired for the Ephesian church when he prayed “that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him: the eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints, and what is the exceeding greatness of his power toward us who believe” (Ephesians 1:17-19) Lift Him Up 227

Elder Porter reminded us to be of good courage because He which hath begun a good work in you shall perform it until the day of Jesus Christ! (Philippians 1:6)

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. In the month of January, 79 people in this community were served, 1,015 items of food, clothing and miscellaneous items were given away. Volunteers gave 82.25 hours of service last month. We appreciate your donations and support and look forward to serving our community in 2019.

In the month of January, 79 people in this community were served, 1,015 items of food, clothing and miscellaneous items were given away. Volunteers gave 82.25 hours of service last month.