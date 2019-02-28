Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

“Crippled, Crowded, and Constrained” was the title of the message delivered by Pastor Terry Wolfe based upon John 5:6-9, the story of the cripple who waited by the pool of Bethesda.

A wise purpose underlay every act of Christ’s life on earth.

Pastor Wolfe discussed the difference between helping people and healing people. When are we going to be able to say with Peter, “Silver and gold have I none, but such as I have give I thee. In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk.” (Acts 3:6)

Pastor Wolfe warned us that we are running out of time to make a decision to choose Jesus and turn our life around by His power. Several people have lost their lives in our community recently from a car accident, unexpected illness, or whatever. None of us knows how much time we have left. Do not delay this important decision! To not make a decision IS to make a decision.

We celebrated two young people in our congregation who recently made this decision and witnessed their baptism Sabbath. We joined heaven in rejoicing over the decision made by Reuben Perlee and Julian Allen. We were inspired in our commitment and to keep choosing Jesus every day.

Folk Mountain Gospel with Don and Donna Mohl will be presenting a concert March 2 at 11:00 with a special feature beginning at 10:25. Please come and bring a friend and plan to stay afterwards for a fellowship lunch.

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. In the month of January, 79 people in this community were served, 1,015 items of clothing in addition to food and miscellaneous items were given away. Volunteers gave 82.25 hours of service last month. We appreciate your donations and support and look forward to serving our community in 2019.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!