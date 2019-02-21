Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

“God Unlimited” was the title of the message that Pastor Terry Wolfe delivered on the Sabbath. The Scripture reading was from Psalms 78:40-42.

Pastor Wolfe said his message was prompted from our discussion at Tuesday night prayer meeting where we have been studying the book, Revive Us Again, by Mark Finley.

When Evan Roberts of the Welsh Revival was asked, “What are the steps to a mighty spiritual revival?” he responded. “It is really quite simple.” These are his steps which were explored:

Seek God and confess all known sin. PRAY

Deal with and get rid of anything doubtful in your life. COMMIT

Be ready to obey the Spirit instantly. LISTEN

Confess Christ publicly. WITNESS

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. In the month of January, 79 people in this community were served, 1,015 items of clothing in addition to food and miscellaneous items were given away. Volunteers gave 82.25 hours of service last month. We appreciate your donations and support and look forward to serving our community in 2019.

Feb. 17 – Elder Raymond Cardwell brought the message Sabbath titled, Unity in Difference. For all the talk about unity and the drastic measures some will go to for “unity” it is interesting that the word “unity” is only mentioned three times in the Scriptures. Psalms 133:1 tells us how good and pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity. That is a tall order, but how do we do this?

The other Scripture is Ephesians 4 where we find the other two uses of the word “unity” and more understanding of the meaning or how we can have unity. Paul urges the Ephesians to preserve unity and love.

“The vine has many branches, but though all the branches are different, they do not quarrel. In diversity there is unity. All the branches obtain their nourishment from one source. This is an illustration of the unity that is to exist among Christ’s followers. In their different lines of work they all have but one Head. The same Spirit, in different ways, works through them. There is harmonious action, though the gifts differ. . .. God calls for each one … to do his appointed work according to the ability which has been given him.

Elder Cardwell shared much more, of course, but he closed with a beautiful illustration. Some time ago when they were driving through North Dakota he passed through thousands of acres of sunflowers. As the sun in the sky moved, so moved the heads without regard to how many others surrounded them, or how different each individual plant was from the other. No two were exactly alike. Their only true likeness was the fact that they all followed the sun. He admonished us to follow the Son of Man with our heads and hearts and focus on Him. Then our differences would go unnoticed. Then, the unity in faith, love, and purpose would finally be realized according to His will and the prayer of Christ for unity among His people (John 17:21) would finally be answered.

