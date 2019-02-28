Ava Senior Center Menus & Activities

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon. March 4 – Chili & crackers, fresh tossed salad, marinated cucumbers, lemon cake.
- Tues. March 5 – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, broccoli and cheese, sliced wheat bread, fruit crisp.
- Wed. March 6 – Oven fried chicken, baked potato, seasoned green beans, fresh baked roll, banana split cake.
- Thurs. March 7 – Polish sausage, roasted potatoes, Antigua blend vegetables, homestyle cornbread, strawberry sundae
- Friday, March 8 – Cashew chicken, rice, egg roll, Oriental vegetables, fresh baked cookie.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
Book Club
Monday, March 4, 10 a.m.
Stress Busting Program
Monday, March 4th, 10-11:30 a.m.
Music
Monday, March 4th, 6 p.m.
Taxes
Tuesday, March 5th by Appointment
TOPS
Tuesday, March 5th, 2 p.m.
Grace Foot Clinic
Thursday, March 7th, by Appointment
GAMES
Billiards!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo, Every Other Friday (3/1)
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, March 1: Eastern Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.
Monday, March 4: Douglas County/Ava to Springfield.
Wednesday, March 6: Eastern Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.
Friday, March 8: West Douglas Co. to Ava,; Ava in Town.
****
Please note: OATS Meeting
Tuesday, March 26, 10 a.m.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are
closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.