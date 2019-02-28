Ava Senior Center Menus & Activities

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon. March 4 – Chili & crackers, fresh tossed salad, marinated cucumbers, lemon cake.

Tues. March 5 – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, broccoli and cheese, sliced wheat bread, fruit crisp.

Wed. March 6 – Oven fried chicken, baked potato, seasoned green beans, fresh baked roll, banana split cake.

Thurs. March 7 – Polish sausage, roasted potatoes, Antigua blend vegetables, homestyle cornbread, strawberry sundae

Friday, March 8 – Cashew chicken, rice, egg roll, Oriental vegetables, fresh baked cookie.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

Book Club

Monday, March 4, 10 a.m.

Stress Busting Program

Monday, March 4th, 10-11:30 a.m.

Music

Monday, March 4th, 6 p.m.

Taxes

Tuesday, March 5th by Appointment

TOPS

Tuesday, March 5th, 2 p.m.

Grace Foot Clinic

Thursday, March 7th, by Appointment

GAMES

Billiards!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Bingo, Every Other Friday (3/1)

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, March 1: Eastern Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.

Monday, March 4: Douglas County/Ava to Springfield.

Wednesday, March 6: Eastern Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.

Friday, March 8: West Douglas Co. to Ava,; Ava in Town.

****

Please note: OATS Meeting

Tuesday, March 26, 10 a.m.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.