Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon. Feb. 18 – CLOSED for PRESIDENTS’ DAY

Tues. Feb. 19– Beef stew, fresh tossed salad, fresh baked biscuit, strawberry shortcake.

Wed. Feb. 20 – Grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, Brussels sprouts, fresh baked roll, root beer floats.

Thurs. Feb. 21 – Meatloaf, baked potato, broccoli salad, fresh baked biscuit, banana & peaches with pudding.

Friday, Feb. 22 – Ham & beans, oven fried potatoes, spinach, cornbread, fruit cobbler.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

Taxes

Tuesday, Feb. 19th by Appointment

TOPS

Tuesday, Feb. 19th, 2 p.m.

GAMES

Billiards!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played Monday and Thursdays

Bingo, every other Friday (3/1)

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride

Friday, Feb. 15: Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.

Wednesday, Feb. 20: Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.

Friday, Feb. 22: Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also close.