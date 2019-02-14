Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Mon. Feb. 18 – CLOSED for PRESIDENTS’ DAY
Tues. Feb. 19– Beef stew, fresh tossed salad, fresh baked biscuit, strawberry shortcake.
Wed. Feb. 20 – Grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, Brussels sprouts, fresh baked roll, root beer floats.
Thurs. Feb. 21 – Meatloaf, baked potato, broccoli salad, fresh baked biscuit, banana & peaches with pudding.
Friday, Feb. 22 – Ham & beans, oven fried potatoes, spinach, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
Taxes
Tuesday, Feb. 19th by Appointment
TOPS
Tuesday, Feb. 19th, 2 p.m.
GAMES
Billiards!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played Monday and Thursdays
Bingo, every other Friday (3/1)
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride
Friday, Feb. 15: Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.
Wednesday, Feb. 20: Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.
Friday, Feb. 22: Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also close.