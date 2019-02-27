Ava School District Rates High on State Assessment Annual Performance Report

Assistant Superintendent Aaron Dalton provided an overview of Ava R-I’s student test results and annual performance report (APR) for the previous school year –– information administrators and staff have been waiting to receive. Dalton advised that teachers use these numbers to determine the depth of knowledge students are attaining, as well as what topics are fully understood, and what areas show struggle.

Dalton advised the information gives the teaching staff a better idea of where emphasis should be placed as well as what curriculum changes might assist students to do better.

He noted the assessment protocol in math and English language arts was new last year, and because of the testing change, different standards are now being applied to test results. Nonetheless, the district scored well on the state assessment report with a 99.75% ranking.

The annual performance report comprises five separate categories for evaluation. The sections include: academic (MAP testing, EOC scores), sub-grade achievement, college/career readiness, attendance numbers, and the graduation rate. Because of changes in the assessment process last year, it was noted the scores were graded on a curve. Points are also tallied on a three-year average.

The report recognized Ava for attaining a high graduation rate, and consistently maintaining a 90% attendance rate district wide.

Dalton said teachers are presently utilizing the test information and scores to fine tune their focus for the remainder of the year, and modify curriculum to better suit the educational needs of the students.

In his monthly report, Dalton also noted the school had recently purchased an additional 128 Chromebooks for use in the elementary and middle school buildings. The purchase was made by utilizing access to Federal program funds. He said the school is currently nearing a one-to-one ratio of students to devices in both buildings.

With unanimous votes, the board voted to allow the transfer ownership of Gary Harvill’s Route 1 to Sandra Harvill, his wife. A request to sell Bus Route 20 from Brenda Miller to driver Bill Deet was also approved.

In closed session, the board accepted the following retirement notices and resignations effective the end of the term: Penny Loftin, second grade – retirement; Kenneth Kelly, learning lab para – resignation; Jessie Lehman, middle school girls basketball, resignation; Lacy Roberts, middle school girls basketball, resignation; Melissa Tate, Key Club Sponsor, resignation.

The following transfers were also accepted: John Johnson will move from the Alternative School to 6th grade Social Studies; Melissa Drake, from MS Art to kindergarten; Lacy Roberts, from MS special education to high school special education; Marcella Swatosh, from MS principal to Director of Instruction and Intervention.

The board approved renewing contracts for elementary principal Dr. Clint Hall and high school principal Dr. Teresa Nash through the 2020-21 school year. Contracts were also extended for Special Services Director Erin Swofford and Assistant High School Principal Nathan Houk through the 2019-20 school year.

Superintendent Jason Dial advised budget numbers continue to hold strong. He noted due to the fact Ava met their weighted Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and can now include preschool numbers in their report, these numbers provide a state funding increase, with numbers now showing $323,070 over budget. However, Dial said speculations about next year’s funding are noting offerings will be tight. He said there are also several bills in the legislature that are under scrutiny, including a charter school expansion bill.

In a 7-0 vote, the board adopted the school calendar for the 2019-20 year. Dial noted August 15 is the first day of school, with 180 days contracted for the year. Students will attend 166 days, with May 15 slated as the last day of school. The calendar offers a weeklong break at Thanksgiving, and another full week in the spring. The calendar has two parent-teacher conference days scheduled, and nine professional development days.

Dr. Teresa Nash reported high school prom will be held on Saturday, April 27, at the Diamond Room in Springfield, Mo.

The board approved adding a program entitled Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) as an offering in the high school. JAG is a state-based national non-profit organization dedicated to preventing dropouts among young people who have serious barriers to graduation and/or employment. The program focuses upon helping students stay in school through graduation, and moving them on to pursue postsecondary education and secure quality entry-level jobs leading to career advancement opportunities.

Board approval was also given to the library media program annual review, and the vocational program review which includes business classes, family consumer science, and the vo-ag department.

In the district spotlight, the board recognized Airin Bassett, Emily Petty, Zach Hamby, Vicki Dudley, Carrie Stewart, Katy Chapman and Cara Roberts for their assistance and contributions to professional development seminars.

The board also adopted a 2108 policy update as recommended by the Missouri School Board Association.

Board members attending were Kenny Fleetwood, Mark Henry, Bart Ellison, Michael Stewart, Lowell Strong, Troy Tredway, and Deana Parsick. Paige Kimmons, student representative was also present.

Meeting video may be viewed on the Douglas County Herald website.

The school board will reconvene Thursday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m.