Ava R-I School is the host of the Ava Area Chamber of Commerce noon luncheon meeting to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 12 noon.

The get-together will be held in the Decker Library on the Ava High School campus. During the meeting, administrators and staff will discuss and update on programs and educational opportunities for students.

The menu is lasagna, salad, bread sticks, and dessert.

Chamber luncheon meetings are free to members.