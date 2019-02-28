Ava Police Dept. Activity Report

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900

Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

February 17 – February 23

Abandoned 911 Call – 1

Abandoned Vehicle – 1

Alarm – 2

Animal Call – 3

Agency Assist – 4

Check Building – 12

Check Vehicle – 2

Community Policing – 3

Disturbances

Domestic -2

General – 2

Funeral Escort – 1

Left w/o Paying – 1

Miscellaneous – 11

Shots Heard – 1

Stealing – 1

Stealing from Vehicle – 1

Traffic Stop – 36

Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 1

Warrant – 1

Total Calls – 85

On Feb. 18, Ava Police conducted a traffic stop resulting in warrants being served to a passenger for failure to appear.

On Feb. 19, Ava Police responded to a call of shots heard on Gabriel Avenue, no shell casings were recovered.

On Feb. 23, Ava Police responded to the Ava Signal convenience store for a drive-off w/o paying.

On Feb. 23, Ava Police responded to a possible lurking call at a local apartment complex.

Ava Police conducted nine traffic stops due to excessive speed within the city limits.