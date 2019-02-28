Ava Police Dept. Activity Report

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900

Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

February 17 – February 23 

  • Abandoned 911 Call – 1
  • Abandoned Vehicle – 1
  • Alarm – 2
  • Animal Call – 3
  • Agency Assist – 4
  • Check Building – 12
  • Check Vehicle – 2
  • Community Policing – 3
  • Disturbances
  • Domestic -2
  • General – 2
  • Funeral Escort – 1
  • Left w/o Paying – 1
  • Miscellaneous – 11
  • Shots Heard – 1
  • Stealing – 1
  • Stealing from Vehicle – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 36
  • Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 1
  • Warrant – 1

Total Calls – 85

On Feb. 18, Ava Police conducted a traffic stop resulting in warrants being served to a passenger for failure to appear. 

On Feb. 19, Ava Police responded to a call of shots heard on Gabriel Avenue, no shell casings were recovered. 

On Feb. 23, Ava Police responded to the Ava Signal convenience store for a drive-off w/o paying.

On Feb. 23, Ava Police responded to a possible lurking call at a local apartment complex. 

Ava Police conducted nine traffic stops due to excessive speed within the city limits. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR