Ava Police Dept. Activity Report

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900
Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
February 17 – February 23
- Abandoned 911 Call – 1
- Abandoned Vehicle – 1
- Alarm – 2
- Animal Call – 3
- Agency Assist – 4
- Check Building – 12
- Check Vehicle – 2
- Community Policing – 3
- Disturbances
- Domestic -2
- General – 2
- Funeral Escort – 1
- Left w/o Paying – 1
- Miscellaneous – 11
- Shots Heard – 1
- Stealing – 1
- Stealing from Vehicle – 1
- Traffic Stop – 36
- Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 1
- Warrant – 1
Total Calls – 85
On Feb. 18, Ava Police conducted a traffic stop resulting in warrants being served to a passenger for failure to appear.
On Feb. 19, Ava Police responded to a call of shots heard on Gabriel Avenue, no shell casings were recovered.
On Feb. 23, Ava Police responded to the Ava Signal convenience store for a drive-off w/o paying.
On Feb. 23, Ava Police responded to a possible lurking call at a local apartment complex.
Ava Police conducted nine traffic stops due to excessive speed within the city limits.