Ava Middle School Students of the Month for January 

The character word at Ava Middle School during the month of January was trustworthy, and students selected as examples of the character trait are shown above, from left. Participants are, front row, Glenda Little, Kiwanis Club; Tatum Murray, Elizabeth Schroeder, Wyatt Coberly, James Haden, Mason Kramer; and back row, Addie Hayes, Joslin Hampton, Jericho Metcalf, and School Resource Officer Brandon Reed.
