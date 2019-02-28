Ava Middle School Students Compete in Mathematics Contest

Middle school math students brought home several awards, placing in three different categories during a recent math competition held in West Plains. The students are (not in order), in Sprint: 6th graders – Miya Adams, 5th place; Malachi Williams, 3rd place, and Matthew Watson, 1st place; 7th grader – Scout Downs, 3rd place; 8th grader – Rebecca Kohler, 4th place. In Target: 6th graders – Darrien Swainston, 2nd place; Miya Adams, 1st place; 7th graders – Heston Alexander, 4th place; Scout Downs, 2nd place; Denise Ames, 1st place; 8th grader – Kylie Scrivner, 4th place. In Overall, 6th Graders – Darrien Swainston, 4th place; Matthew Watson, 3rd place; Miya Adams, 2nd place. 7th graders – Denise Ames, 4th place, and Scout Downs, 3rd place.

(AVA-MO) On Saturday, Feb. 23, twenty Ava middle school students attended the Missouri Council of Teachers of Mathematics (MCTM) Qualifying Contest at MSU-West Plains.

During the event, Ava had three students qualify for the MCTM State Finals Mathematics Competition to be held at The Barstow School in Kansas City, Mo. March 30.

Representing Ava at the State Competition will be 6th graders Miya Adams and Matthew Watson, and 7th grader Scout Downs. To qualify for the State Competition students must earn at least 50% of the available points on any of the individual tests or score strictly higher than 80% of the participants in his or her grade level on any of the individual tests.

Students participating in the competition were (not in order) 6th graders – Malachi Williams, Darrien Swainston, Matthew Watson, Jadyn Gieber, Emma Johnson and Miya Adams. 7th graders – Heston Alexander, Brandt Snelson, Scout Downs, Denise Ames, Tyson Tidwell, Rylan Lumley, and Junior Cazares. 8th graders – Reagan Stillings, Madison Luckey, Lizzy Schroeder, Ivy Nelson, Rebecca Kohler, Mackinley Goss, and Kylie Scrivner.