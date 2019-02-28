Ava Head Start Now Accepting Enrollment

Ozark Action, Inc. is now accepting applications for enrollment in the Ava Head Start Center.

Children must be three- or four-years-old on or before July 31, 2019. Other criteria include family income, location, and special needs. Interested parents and guardians should contact Betsy, Wendy, Gail or Lori at the Head Start Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to make an appointment.

Parents and guardians will be required to provide the following documents: income verification, child’s immunization records, social security numbers for all household members, and contact information. If the child has a special need, medical or diagnostic information is required. Head Start does provide services to children with severe disabilities.

The Head Start Program is a total child development program designed to help young children ad their families grow. Children participate in classroom activities that enhance their overall development and prepare them for kindergarten entry. The Ozark Action, Inc. Head Start Centers are licenses by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Head Start provides services to families and children free of charge.

Developmental screenings identify the children’s strengths and needs. Children learn about good health practices, physical fitness, and good nutrition. Parents are encouraged to join in full partnership with the Head Start by working with their children and participating in program activities at their centers an din their communities. Head Start also provides families a link to other helping agencies in the community.

Ozark Action, Inc. Head Start Program provides enrollment of eligible children regardless of race, sex, creed, color, national origin, or disability. Ozark Action, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.