Ava General Baptist Church – Nancy Schuler

For the last several years now, I have had the privilege and honor of reporting the blessings and news that has been happening here at Ava General Baptist church to our congregation and to the community of Ava. I am now trusting the Lord as I change my path and relocate back to the Hawkeye State. I just want to say that my journey and fellowship with Ava General Baptist church and the people I have met here, have been life changing for me. Brother Oren and Donna and Brother Tim and Lyndsey have a true servant’s heart and my church family here is amazing. They always show their love of the Lord and their willingness to serve others is apparent in all they do. It is a true Blessing. My prayer for them is the ability of each person to look within and realize what’s truly important in serving and loving their neighbors. No matter what obstacles may fall on the path along this journey of changes, the only thing that matters ultimately is glorifying God and honoring His will. Changes are inevitable in our lifetime and I know how hard it is to get past the hurdles. But, as I’ve heard said before, don’t sweat the small stuff. We must be willing to listen, love and sometimes compromise (in details, not morals) to glorify the Lord God.

In the end, I have to stay positive in this new chapter for my life and I pray positive thoughts for everyone to have continued blessings in theirs. All the friendships I have made here will always be in my heart and soul. They are a part of who I am today as well as my tomorrows. I pray for each of you to continue with a servant’s heart and be strong in the Lord.

As Brother Oren said in his Message Sunday Evening from Psalm 40, God pulls us out of the muddy pit and sets our feet on solid ground. He puts a new song in our mouth, a hymn of praise to our God and our trust in Him. God’s love and faithfulness always protects us, even when we are overcome with despair or troubles. Rejoice and be glad in it. Keep a servant’s heart and keep a desire to do God’s will and keep his commandments.

If anyone in this community does not have a church home, I think Ava General Baptist has so much to offer. There is a wonderful youth and children’s ministry. There is a Sunday school class study for all ages, young and old. It is never too late to learn about God’s word and about His great Love for all. There are also Bible studies, prayer groups, women and men’s missionary meetings and two morning services on Sunday as well as one evening Sunday service. There is wonderful praise and worship music and singing and all the messages from Bro Oren and Bro Tim are Bible based and full of the Holy Spirit’s direction. I know I will miss everyone and I hope in some small way, I have been able to be blessing to someone when they have needed it. God bless you all.