Associate Court Day Proceedings for Feb. 14th, 2019

During Judge Bock’s Associate Court Day Docket on February 14th, 2019, there was a total of 62 cases on the docket. There were 45 misdemeanor cases and 17 felony cases. There were 9 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and there were 6 failure to appear warrants issued. Two cases waived preliminary hearing and are now in Circuit Court.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR