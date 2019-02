Ava Elementary School Artists of the Month from Fourth Grade for December. Front row: Austin Lamb, Peyton Turner, and Kuentin Vallance. Back row; Maddy Cook, Alyssa Boyd, Grant Swatosh, Ethan Williams, and Elizabeth Reagan.

Ava Elementary School Artists of the Month from Fourth Grade for December: Front row; Hunter Boyd, Jack Tate, Abby Fortner, and Zaren Roscoe. Back row; Kenley Fleetwood, Noah Middleton, Katie Brooks, and Hailey Herrill.