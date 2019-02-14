First Grade

Ava Elementary School Artists of the Month from First Grade for December. Front row; Kaylie Belt, Abby Clements, and Tell Studdard.

Back row; Jaxtin Prock, Kaden Corrigan, Abbie Inman, Audrey Ahrens, and Bryson Hunter.

Ava Elementary School Artists of the Month from First Grade for December. Front row: Destin Chapuis, Abbie Gilbreath, and Eli Smith. Back row: Lane Searcy, Brooklyn Grigg, and Mason Weidmeier.

Third Grade

The Ava Elementary School 3rd Grade Artists of the Month for December are (Left to Right): Tharon Cahow, Jackson Gasek, McKenzie Barnes, Gracelynn Lamb, and Lane Porter.