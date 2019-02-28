Arno – Hellen Blakey

Feb. 24, 2019 – I took my news in last Monday, got groceries and filled up with gas. Last Tuesday, it started getting bad in the afternoon. Nina came Wednesday evening and took me to the theater in Ava where we saw “Seven Days in Utopia.” It was real good. Go see it when it comes again.

Thursday, James came and put a new pump in my basement and pumped out two feet of water. After he was gone, the pump came on and wouldn’t shut off, so I called Lee and he stopped on his way home and fixed it. The floater had gotten stuck. Now it’s okay. James came by Friday morning to check on the pump.

I went in and got some medicine.

Mark came by and brought me some hamburger. Saturday was our O.E.S. Official Inspection and Reception at Plato Masonic Lodge. It was the 23rd and 28th Districts. Tom Williams, Karen Heriford, Hellen Blakey left Ava at 8:15 and didn’t return to Ava until 4:30.

The total was 72 present, after the official instruction, we closed and ate. We went back up stairs for the Reception and at the end of it they had some models wearing straw hats with all kinds of things on it. One had a skirt on her head, one a cabbage. There were 10 people modeling and the last one was a male. That was our laughter time for the day. One of our Grand Officers fainted in the meeting so our prayers go with her.

I’m not sure what day I got 1.5 inches of rain in my rain gage. Saturday I had .3 inches in my rain gage at 4:30 when I got back from Plato. Sunday was a beautiful day to go to church. Everyone was happy to be back in church. Jewell was sick and didn’t make it. We hope she gets well quick.

Bro. Charles brought a wonderful message coming from 1 Kings 18:21-39. His thought was “What can your God do for you?” The message was about Elijah on Mount Carmel where he proved that God was the real and only God.

When I got home from church, the little red car was gone.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers. Some have doctor appointments this week. My prayers and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, me and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.