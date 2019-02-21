Area Artist to Host Exhibit in Willow Springs March 2

Willow Springs Arts Council is pleased to announce an exhibition of fine Woodcut and Linocut Prints created by Relief-Printmaker, Ms. Deby Gilley titled “The Still Small Voice,” will be available for viewing from March 2 through March 16 at The Ferguson Building, 2nd Floor, in Willow Springs.

The exhibit is a reflection of Ms. Gilley’s Ozark heritage.

A reception to meet the artist and view her work will be held from 5 pm – 7 pm March 2, and is open to the public at no cost.

Although Deby was raised in Mountain Grove, Salem is her birthplace. Ms. Gilley earned a BA Degree in Art at McPherson College in Kansas in 1978, and in 1996 an MS Degree in Education with an emphasis in Art at SBU. She has been an art teacher teaching grades kindergarten through college throughout this area.

Ms. Gilley is an accomplished artist with solo exhibits throughout Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Colorado. Through Juried Show Competitions Deby has earned numerous awards. Her prints are among two distinguished art collections; The Bruce and Barbara Feldacker Labor Art Collection in St. Louis, and John Mallery Print Collection in Kansas City.

After retiring in 2006, Deby and her husband settled in Aldrich MO where she can be found in the ‘Little Sac River Studio’ creating images that reflect an Ozark heritage.

In addition to the exhibit, Gilley will teach a Relief-Printmaking Workshop on March 16 from 1 – 4 pm. Please call Barbara Nyden at 417-855-0505 to register. Class size is limited, and the workshop cost is $20/supplies included.

For more information on the Willow Springs Arts Council, visit us on Facebook or our website at http://www.willowspringsartscouncil.org.

All activities of the Arts Council are sponsored by local donations and in part by the Missouri Arts Council.