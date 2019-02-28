Annual Walk for MS Will Be Held At Seymour April 27

The Seymour MS Walk will be held Saturday, April 27. The Nazarene Church at 354 N Main St in Seymour is the starting point this year to accommodate the growing size of the walk.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Participants can choose to walk 1 or 3 miles. Walkers are provided with a break table, snacks, water and restroom facilities on the course.

Pearl Raymond is celebrating her 26th year of coordinating the walk. “My brother had MS. I know what it does to a person’s body,” she says. “People with MS need our help.”

She says she could use underwriters, supporters and volunteers to help on the day of the walk. She is also accepting donations of prizes for walkers.

All proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

You can register at the event or online at MSMidamerica.org – make sure to note that it’s for the Seymore walk.

If you would like more information about how you can help, contact Pearl Raymond at 417-468-8980.