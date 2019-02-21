Amy Louise Collins, daughter of the late John and Golda (Stout) Hicks, was born February 20, 1930 in Mountain Grove, Missouri, and departed this life February 14, 2019, at the Autumn Oaks Caring Center of Mountain Grove. She was 88 years, 11 months, and 25 days of age.

Amy grew up in Douglas County and attended Champion school. She was united in marriage to Harley Collins at the age of 18 years old, and though they divorced after 33 years of marriage, he was the only man she ever loved. To this union three children were born, Kim, Sheila, and Wesley.

Amy worked many factory jobs and retired from Brown Shoe Company when her health began to deteriorate. She was known as a hard and reliable worker. She made many friends over the years and cherished each and every one.

Amy was a devoted mother and grandmother. Many times she sacrificed so her children could have what they needed. She was always ready to lend a helping hand as her children grew up and had children of their own. She enjoyed making quilts and cooking for her family. She never missed The Young and the Restless if she could help it, and it was best not to call when wrestling was on.

Besides her parents, Amy was preceded in death by one daughter, Sheila Collins, one great-granddaughter, Macy Loveless, seven siblings, Gene, Freda, Toots, Faye, Dwayne, Ruby, and Leona, and the father of her children, Harley Collins.

Amy is survived by one son, Wesley Collins and wife, Debbie, of Mountain Grove, one daughter, Kim Whanger of Mountain Grove, seven grandchildren, Holly Yarber and husband, Wayco, of Mountain Grove, Eric Whanger and wife, Bekah, of Springfield, Missouri, Nathan LaRue and wife, Vickie, of Goodhope, Missouri, Latham Collins of Ozark, Missouri, Laci Collins of Mountain Grove, Louisa Collins of Mountain Grove, and Chris Collins of Mountain Grove, four great-grandchildren, Chance, Hunter, Natalie, and Aiden, one brother, Ray Hicks and wife, Donna, of Bluegrass, Iowa, two sisters, Elsie Curtis of Norwood, Missouri, and Sharon Smith of Jefferson City, Missouri, her home health aide and companion of many years, Ellen Smith, as well as many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Amy faced cancer many times in her lifetime and was always certain that God had her in His hands. She encouraged others with her positive attitude and strength.

Visitation for Amy Collins was held Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Monday, February 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., also at the funeral home, with Rev. Junior Vaughn officiating. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research or Ronald McDonald House in care of the funeral home.

