Amanda Chapuis

Amanda Jean Chapuis, 35 years, 7 months, 12 days old of Ava, Missouri passed away on February 8, 2019 at her house with her family by her side.

Amanda was born June 25, 1983 in the state of Norwich, Connecticut to Harold Orman Wetherby Jr. and Judith Marie (Hersey) Wetherby.

Amanda was a resident of Ava since 2005 moving from California with Chadd. She was a photographer.

On January 4, 2012 Amanda and Chadd Steven Chapuis were united in marriage at the Ava Assembly of God Church in Ava, MO with Pastor Buddy Boyd as the minister.

Amanda loved taking photos and enjoyed watching Anime. Her favorite things to do was buying clothes for her children, Destin and Acadia. Her family was her joy and life.

Amanda was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her husband, Chadd Chapuis, their two children, Destin Orion and Acadia Skye, her in-laws, Brenda and Gene Chapuis, her mother, Judith Marie Hersey, and four sisters.

Cremation services for Amanda are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.