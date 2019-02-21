AG and U.S. Attorney Announce Expansion of Safer Streets Initiative to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Feb. 14, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison announced an expansion of Schmitt’s Safer Streets Initiative to Springfield. In this unprecedented cooperative effort, the Attorney General’s Office will work together with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to more fully prosecute violent crime in the Springfield area.

During his press conference, Attorney General Schmitt described the way that violent crime has affected Springfield families, stating, “It’s easy to get caught up in the statistics, but each of these crimes represents a person’s life that has been senselessly taken or violently interrupted. Each murder represents a victim with potential unfulfilled. Every carjacking leaves a victim living in fear. Each of these represents a community, neighborhood, or family torn apart.”

Schmitt also emphasized that building on the successes of law enforcement with this partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is the next step to combating violent crime in Springfield.

“Today I am committing the state’s resources to a problem that matters greatly to this city and our state. Law enforcement have done incredibly important work and have taken great strides, and I want to work together with law enforcement agencies to continue those successes,” said Schmitt.

Springfield consistently charts in the country’s top fifteen most dangerous cities.

Schmitt launched his Safer Streets Initiative in St. Louis Jan. 22, and has taken steps to reach out to affected communities in St. Louis, meeting with residents at Mount Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis to hear their concerns and answer their questions about violent crime. Schmitt also launched an expansion of the Safer Streets Initiative to Kansas City earlier today.

Attorney General Schmitt announced that he was expanding the Safer Streets Initiative to help combat alarming violent crime in Springfield. Under the Safer Streets Initiative, at least one experienced lawyer will be named “Special Assistant United States Attorneys” to help assist in fighting and prosecuting violent crime in Springfield.

The Special Assistant United States Attorneys will handle all types of federal cases, specifically homicides, carjackings, and gun crimes. The increased prosecutorial support will help to more fully prosecute violent crime and build on the successes of law enforcement in Springfield.

Another component of the Initiative is continual community outreach, and Schmitt and his office will be reaching out to affected communities, neighborhoods, and families in the Springfield area to hear their concerns and answer their questions about violent crime.