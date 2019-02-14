Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

February 3 – February 9

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 3

Agency Assist – 9

Burglary, Residential – 1

Check Building – 12

Check Vehicle – 6

Check Well-Being – 1

C & I Driver – 3

Community Policing – 3

Noise Disturbance – 1

Funeral Escort – 2

Miscellaneous – 9

Motor Vehicle Crash – 4

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Stealing – 1

Traffic Stop – 54

Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 2

Warrant – 2

Total Calls – 115

On Feb. 3, Ava Police checked an unoccupied vehicle in the upper park, discovering a loaded firearm and paraphernalia inside.

On Feb. 3, Ava Police responded to a grass fire on W. Hwy 76.

On Feb. 4, Ava Police responded to a break-in at the concession stand in the upper park.

On Feb. 4, Ava Police responded to a motor vehicle incident at the roundabout.

On Feb. 5, Ava Police executed a warrant. The subject was arrested and bonded.

On. Feb. 6, Ava Police responded to a case of theft from a personal bank account. The subject was later arrested.

On Feb. 8, Ava Police checked the wellbeing of a driver who struck a deer on Hwy 5. Driver was okay.

On Feb. 8, Ava Police served another warrant. The individual was arrested.

A total of 15 traffic stops were conducted related to speeding in the city limits.