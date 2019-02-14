Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
February 3 – February 9
- Alarm – 1
- Animal Call – 3
- Agency Assist – 9
- Burglary, Residential – 1
- Check Building – 12
- Check Vehicle – 6
- Check Well-Being – 1
- C & I Driver – 3
- Community Policing – 3
- Noise Disturbance – 1
- Funeral Escort – 2
- Miscellaneous – 9
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 4
- Stalled Vehicle – 1
- Stealing – 1
- Traffic Stop – 54
- Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 2
- Warrant – 2
Total Calls – 115
On Feb. 3, Ava Police checked an unoccupied vehicle in the upper park, discovering a loaded firearm and paraphernalia inside.
On Feb. 3, Ava Police responded to a grass fire on W. Hwy 76.
On Feb. 4, Ava Police responded to a break-in at the concession stand in the upper park.
On Feb. 4, Ava Police responded to a motor vehicle incident at the roundabout.
On Feb. 5, Ava Police executed a warrant. The subject was arrested and bonded.
On. Feb. 6, Ava Police responded to a case of theft from a personal bank account. The subject was later arrested.
On Feb. 8, Ava Police checked the wellbeing of a driver who struck a deer on Hwy 5. Driver was okay.
On Feb. 8, Ava Police served another warrant. The individual was arrested.
A total of 15 traffic stops were conducted related to speeding in the city limits.