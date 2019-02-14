Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

February 3 – February 9

  • Alarm – 1
  • Animal Call – 3
  • Agency Assist – 9
  • Burglary, Residential – 1
  • Check Building – 12
  • Check Vehicle – 6
  • Check Well-Being – 1
  • C & I Driver – 3
  • Community Policing – 3
  • Noise Disturbance – 1
  • Funeral Escort – 2
  • Miscellaneous – 9
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 4
  • Stalled Vehicle – 1
  • Stealing – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 54
  • Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 2
  • Warrant – 2

Total Calls – 115

On Feb. 3, Ava Police checked an unoccupied vehicle in the upper park, discovering a loaded firearm and paraphernalia inside. 

On Feb. 3, Ava Police responded to a grass fire on W. Hwy 76. 

On Feb. 4, Ava Police responded to a break-in at the concession stand in the upper park. 

On Feb. 4, Ava Police responded to a motor vehicle incident at the roundabout. 

On Feb. 5, Ava Police executed a warrant. The subject was arrested and bonded. 

On. Feb. 6, Ava Police responded to a case of theft from a personal bank account. The subject was later arrested. 

On Feb. 8, Ava Police checked the wellbeing of a driver who struck a deer on Hwy 5. Driver was okay. 

On Feb. 8, Ava Police served another warrant. The individual was arrested. 

A total of 15 traffic stops were conducted related to speeding in the city limits. 

