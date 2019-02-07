Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Calls By Type

January 27 – February 2

Animal Call – 8

Agency Assist – 2

Check Building – 14

Check Person – 3

Civil – 1

Community Policing – 3

Disturbance:

General – 2

Noise – 1

Found Property – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Harassment – 1

Miscellaneous – 10

Missing Person – 3

Motor Vehicle Crash – 2

Stalled Vehicle – 3

Traffic Control – 1

Traffic Stop – 45

Warrant – 1

Total Calls – 102

On Jan. 27, the MSHP made an arrest on an Ava warrant.

On Jan. 27, Ava Police responded to a call for a possible residential break-in.

On Jan. 28, Ava Animal Control responded to a report of multiple cats on a residence’s front porch.

On Jan. 29, Ava Police assisted a stranded driver with a ride home.

On Feb. 2, Ava Police conducted a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of the driver for allegedly possessing Marijuana and other paraphernalia.