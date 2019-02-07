Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900

Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

January 27 – February 2

  • Animal Call – 8
  • Agency Assist – 2
  • Check Building – 14
  • Check Person – 3
  • Civil – 1
  • Community Policing – 3
  • Disturbance:
  • General – 2
  • Noise – 1
  • Found Property – 1
  • Funeral Escort – 1 
  • Harassment – 1
  • Miscellaneous – 10
  • Missing Person – 3
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 2
  • Stalled Vehicle – 3
  • Traffic Control – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 45
  • Warrant – 1

Total Calls – 102

On Jan. 27, the MSHP made an arrest on an Ava warrant.

On Jan. 27, Ava Police responded to a call for a possible residential break-in.

On Jan. 28, Ava Animal Control responded to a report of multiple cats on a residence’s front porch. 

On Jan. 29, Ava Police assisted a stranded driver with a ride home.

On Feb. 2, Ava Police conducted a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of the driver for allegedly possessing Marijuana and other paraphernalia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR