Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900
Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
January 27 – February 2
- Animal Call – 8
- Agency Assist – 2
- Check Building – 14
- Check Person – 3
- Civil – 1
- Community Policing – 3
- Disturbance:
- General – 2
- Noise – 1
- Found Property – 1
- Funeral Escort – 1
- Harassment – 1
- Miscellaneous – 10
- Missing Person – 3
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 2
- Stalled Vehicle – 3
- Traffic Control – 1
- Traffic Stop – 45
- Warrant – 1
Total Calls – 102
On Jan. 27, the MSHP made an arrest on an Ava warrant.
On Jan. 27, Ava Police responded to a call for a possible residential break-in.
On Jan. 28, Ava Animal Control responded to a report of multiple cats on a residence’s front porch.
On Jan. 29, Ava Police assisted a stranded driver with a ride home.
On Feb. 2, Ava Police conducted a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of the driver for allegedly possessing Marijuana and other paraphernalia.