Accounting Students Volunteer at Free Tax Clinics

By University Communications

Tax season is in full-swing and Missouri State University accounting students will help community members and other students to file their tax returns.

They will assist Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Across the Life Span and Springfield Dream Center with free tax preparation clinics between now and mid-April.

Students will help taxpayers prepare and file basic federal and state tax returns.

Who is eligible?

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) clinics are available to anyone who earned less than $55,000, people with disabilities and individuals who speak English as a second language.

In addition to VITA, the Tax Counseling for Elderly (TCE) program offers free tax help for taxpayers 60 years of age or older.

VITA and TCE clinic dates are available online. Visit the IRS website to determine what to bring to a clinic.

For those who earned less than $66,000, MyFreeTaxes may be an option.

For other questions, or to make an appointment, call 417-720-2000.